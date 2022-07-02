Chicago Capital LLC Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 23.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 168.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 112,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,533,000 after buying an additional 96,738 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.93.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $116.36 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.27%.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.