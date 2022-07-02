Chicago Capital LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth $5,567,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 880,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,131,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $97.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.66. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $89.68 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

