Chicago Capital LLC Has $12.99 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Mastercard by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $318.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.05. The firm has a market cap of $309.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.47.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.