Chicago Capital LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,505 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,112 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,152 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 750.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 21,958 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 19,376 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.04.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $252.96 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.