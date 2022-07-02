Chicago Capital LLC Has $21.19 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $21,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,229,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,358,774,000 after buying an additional 723,057 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,212,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 150,902 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,937,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,120,489,000 after purchasing an additional 557,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,286,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,959,412,000 after purchasing an additional 365,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,628,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117,716 shares in the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $399.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $76.18 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

