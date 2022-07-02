Chicago Capital LLC Has $37.34 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,807 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 1.6% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $37,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1,675.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,341 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $174.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

