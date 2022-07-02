Chicago Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Intuit by 283.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 402.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 39,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,787,000 after acquiring an additional 31,540 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Intuit by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
INTU opened at $388.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $393.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.09. The company has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.
Intuit Profile (Get Rating)
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.