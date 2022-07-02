Chicago Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Intuit by 283.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 402.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 39,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,787,000 after acquiring an additional 31,540 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Intuit by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.56.

INTU opened at $388.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $393.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.09. The company has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

Intuit Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.