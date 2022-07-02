Chicago Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $39.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

