Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 265,981 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 303.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,981 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up 2.1% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Global Payments worth $48,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Global Payments by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Global Payments by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $110.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.88. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

