Chicago Capital LLC Sells 3,142 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of AT&T by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $22.15.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

