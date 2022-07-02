Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Up 41.5% Over Last Week

Chrono.tech (TIME) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $29.79 million and $1.87 million worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for approximately $41.95 or 0.00217997 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

