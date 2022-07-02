CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Short Interest Update

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, an increase of 96.8% from the May 31st total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:CION traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 114,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,293. CION Investment has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $502.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $41.68 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Keith S. Franz acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert A. Breakstone purchased 3,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $32,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 28,360 shares of company stock worth $301,129. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CION. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,269,000. Alpha Omega Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CION Investment from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

