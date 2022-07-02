Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $77.80

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 77.80 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 78.60 ($0.96), with a volume of 3422793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($0.99).

The stock has a market capitalization of £439.12 million and a PE ratio of 12.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 82.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 88.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a GBX 1.39 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.92%.

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising £350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

