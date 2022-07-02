Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Short Interest Up 46.6% in June

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the May 31st total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CLPR traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $7.85. 21,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,106. The company has a market capitalization of $126.09 million, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $10.41.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.