Cobalt 27 Capital (OTCMKTS:CBLLF) Trading Up 3.4%

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBLLF – Get Rating) was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 175,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 847% from the average daily volume of 18,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37.
About Cobalt 27 Capital (OTCMKTS:CBLLF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cobalt 27 Capital (CBLLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Cobalt 27 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobalt 27 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.