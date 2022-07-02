Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Trading Down 5.8%

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) shares fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.48. 28,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 840,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $710.51 million, a PE ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $396,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at $10,543,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Codexis during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 372.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 517.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000.

Codexis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

