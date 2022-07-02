Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Short Interest Update

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a growth of 99.1% from the May 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,472,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,395,023. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COGT. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,158,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,595,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $19,862,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,229,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,281,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after buying an additional 368,804 shares in the last quarter.

COGT has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. Cogent Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $430.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.88.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.