Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,432 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up about 1.3% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.77.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $65.24 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.46.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.