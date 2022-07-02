Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:LDP opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $69,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

