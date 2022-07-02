Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Down 59.2% in June

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the May 31st total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the first quarter worth $224,000.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.09. 32,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,466. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $39.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

