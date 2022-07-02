Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 262,585 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 494,150 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,136,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 102,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 15,592 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 104,084 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 37,048 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.