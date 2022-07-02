Community Bank of the Bay (OTCMKTS:CBYAA) Trading 1.2% Higher

Community Bank of the Bay (OTCMKTS:CBYAA – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.45. 9,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 11,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38.

Get Community Bank of the Bay alerts:

Community Bank of the Bay Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBYAA)

Community Bank of the Bay provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in the greater San Francisco Bay area. It offers checking, savings, and money market products, as well as certificates of deposit; funds; and loan products comprising business and term loans, lines of credit, letter of credit, commercial and industrial, real estate, non-profit, and construction and land loans, as well as small business administration loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank of the Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank of the Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.