Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 477,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,535,171 shares.The stock last traded at $2.97 and had previously closed at $3.13.

SID has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 18.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.136 dividend. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 12.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

