Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Down 6%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) shares dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.47 and last traded at $12.67. Approximately 127,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,973,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.02 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

