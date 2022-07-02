Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.15

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and traded as high as $4.34. Concert Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 207,538 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNCE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $155.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56.

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.07). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Heek Christi Van acquired 10,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $49,998.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,842.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNCE. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 54,498 shares during the period. 51.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.