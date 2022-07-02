Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Trading Down 1.4%

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Rating) shares fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.40. 39,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,437% from the average session volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24.

About Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG)

Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.

