Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Short Interest Down 42.5% in June

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,500 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the May 31st total of 682,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CCRDF remained flat at $$3.68 on Friday. Concordia Financial Group has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.

Get Concordia Financial Group alerts:

About Concordia Financial Group (Get Rating)

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of branches, sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concordia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.