Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $27,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 180 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $122.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $336.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

