Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.20-11.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13. Constellation Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.20-$11.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $270.40.

NYSE:STZ opened at $235.43 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,307.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.39 and a 200-day moving average of $237.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -516.67%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 over the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

