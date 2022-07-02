Contrasting Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) & POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET)

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -73.44% -66.88% Netlist 3.39% 13.33% 6.34%

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for POET Technologies and Netlist, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Netlist 0 0 1 0 3.00

POET Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.57%. Netlist has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 203.95%. Given Netlist’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Netlist is more favorable than POET Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Netlist shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Netlist shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares POET Technologies and Netlist’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $210,000.00 912.75 -$15.67 million ($0.45) -11.61 Netlist $142.35 million 5.35 $4.83 million $0.01 329.33

Netlist has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netlist, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Netlist beats POET Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POET Technologies (Get Rating)

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, optical coherence tomography for medical devices, virtual reality systems markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Netlist (Get Rating)

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and protection in a joint electron device engineering council standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSDs), NAND flash, and DRAM products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

