Convex Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $17.88 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Convex Finance has a market cap of $267.74 million and $17.88 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for $4.14 or 0.00021497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00151882 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.70 or 0.00741012 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00085269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015972 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 91,980,715 coins and its circulating supply is 64,672,956 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars.

