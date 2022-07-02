Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.00

Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.11), with a volume of 1478413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.25 ($0.24).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 22.76. The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53.

Cornerstone FS Company Profile

Cornerstone FS plc provides cloud based international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services with focus on removing the complexity of international payments for its customers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

