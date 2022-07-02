Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.00

Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.11), with a volume of 1478413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.25 ($0.24).
The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 22.76. The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53.
Cornerstone FS Company Profile (LON:CSFS)
Recommended Stories
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone FS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone FS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.