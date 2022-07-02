Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 238.4% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $199.59 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

