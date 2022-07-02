Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.20.

GLW stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. Corning has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corning will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 86.40%.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

