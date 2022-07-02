Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,521 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $69,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 238,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $137,110,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,547 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 1,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,731 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $485.76 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $396.11 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $480.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.