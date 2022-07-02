Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,792 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.0% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $485.76 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $396.11 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $480.91 and a 200-day moving average of $519.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

