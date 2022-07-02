Coty (NYSE:COTY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COTY. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Shares of Coty stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,237,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,610,001. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 2.38.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Coty’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coty by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 70,860 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Coty during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,505,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Coty during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Coty during the 3rd quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

