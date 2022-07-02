Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. 10,160 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 3,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.48.

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a net margin of 81.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%.

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has 3 proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device.

