Cowen Cuts Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Price Target to $3.00

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2.25.

Quotient stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Quotient has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Quotient will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Quotient during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Quotient by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 33,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

