Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,270,000 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the May 31st total of 7,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 16,011,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,194,301. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.0528 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is -5.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

