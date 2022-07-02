Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,800 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($95.69) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($88.33) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($65.02) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,000 ($85.88) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($104.28) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($98.15) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($70.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($98.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

