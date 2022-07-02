Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Down 61.9% in June

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the May 31st total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of GLDI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.81. 317,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,872. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $8.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 68.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 25,244 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 11.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 53.6% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 18.0% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 64,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter.

