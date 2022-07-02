Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Plans $0.55 Dividend

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.
Shares of Croghan Bancshares stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. Croghan Bancshares has a 52-week low of $59.75 and a 52-week high of $72.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.59.
Croghan Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
