Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Plans $0.55 Dividend

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of Croghan Bancshares stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. Croghan Bancshares has a 52-week low of $59.75 and a 52-week high of $72.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.59.

Croghan Bancshares Company Profile

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, IRAs, time deposit accounts, and health savings accounts.

