Crown Point Energy (OTCMKTS:CWVLF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Crown Point Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWVLF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as low as $0.20. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 65,173 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.

About Crown Point Energy (OTCMKTS:CWVLF)

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 101,208 acres located in the northern portion of the Neuquén Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

