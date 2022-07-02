Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the May 31st total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of Crown Resorts stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Friday. Crown Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19.

Crown Resorts Limited operates in the entertainment industry primarily in Australia. It operates through four segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinalls, and Wagering & Online. The company owns and operates two integrated resorts, including Crown Melbourne and Crown Perth. Its Crown Melbourne resort comprises 2,628 gaming machines and 540 gaming tables; the Crown Towers Melbourne hotel with 481 guest rooms, the Crown Metropol Melbourne hotel with 658 guest rooms, and the Crown Promenade Melbourne hotel with 465 guest rooms; a conference center; banqueting facilities; restaurants and bars; and designer brands and retail outlets.

