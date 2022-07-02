Crowny Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (CRWNY)

Crowny (CRWNY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Crowny has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $658,159.05 and approximately $95,776.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00165986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 77% against the dollar and now trades at $95.79 or 0.00495838 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00083587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00016055 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

