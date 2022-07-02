Crypto.com Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $122.85 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion and approximately $122.85 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,200.19 or 1.00014602 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009343 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002446 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

