Crypton Price Hits $0.69 (CRP)

Crypton (CRP) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Crypton coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00003577 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypton has a total market cap of $4.54 million and $127,348.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypton has traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypton alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00165993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 72.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.90 or 0.00606882 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00084216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,260.86 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 6,591,587 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypton is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.