Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CUBI opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average of $51.78. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 30.79%. Research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.50 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.36.

In related news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,817.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,856.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,465 shares of company stock worth $186,912 in the last three months. 6.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 1,062.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

