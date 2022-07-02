Cwm LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.42% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $12,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FV opened at $41.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average is $47.04. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

